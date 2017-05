UNITED NATIONS Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's goal is "annihilation, quite simply, of all those who resist him, whatever the price might be," French U.N. Ambassador Francois Delattre said on Friday.

He told the U.N. Security Council that the U.S. strikes over a deadly toxic gas attack as legitimate as it had become "essential to deter" Assad.

