Bashar al-Jaafari (L), Syrian chief negotiator and Ambassador of the Permanent Representative Mission of the Syria to UN New York, shakes hands with UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura, right, prior a round of negotiation, during the Intra... REUTERS/Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool

GENEVA The United Nations will include discussions about the strategy for fighting terrorism in an agenda of the next round of Syria peace talks, U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura said on Friday, after a first eight-day round of talks in Geneva.

In an apparent gain for Syria's government, which had lobbied to put "terrorism" on the agenda, de Mistura said future rounds of Geneva talks would tackle "issues related to strategies of counter-terrorism, security governance and also medium-term confidence-building measures".

Talks in Astana, convened by Russia, Turkey and Iran, would be complementary and deal with "maintenance of the ceasefire, immediate confidence-building measures and operational counter-terrorism issues", he told a final press conference.

He said he felt "comfortable" that all sides could "live with" the Geneva agenda.

(Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay)