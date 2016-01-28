U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura gestures during a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

UNITED NATIONS The United Nations Syria mediator has responded to opposition demands for an end to air strikes and blockades on behalf of U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday.

"Staffan de Mistura's response to Riad Hijab, both by phone yesterday and in writing last night, constitutes the response also on behalf of the Secretary-General," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

Riad Hijab is the coordinator of the opposition High Negotiations Committee. Talks to end Syria's civil war risked being delayed for the second time this week as the opposition stuck to its demands on Thursday.

