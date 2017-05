U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends peace talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA A delegation from Syria's main opposition group, the High Negotiations Committee, arrived at the United Nations in Geneva on Monday for a first official session in U.N.-mediated peace talks overseen by U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura.

The session is a prelude to the start of "proximity talks" that De Mistura hopes to hold between the opposition and a government delegation.

