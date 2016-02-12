GENEVA The United Nations Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura is very keen to hold a new round of peace talks after big powers agreed on a rapid "cessation of hostilities", a U.N. spokesman said on Friday, but plans to reconvene the talks were still "cloudy".

De Mistura abruptly suspended a first round of talks between the Syrian sides on Feb.3, saying there was more work to be done by the big powers sponsoring the talks, but he hoped to bring them back to the table in Geneva by Feb. 25.

