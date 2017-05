U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon attends a voting session on the Paris U.N. COP 21 Climate Change agreement at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

AMMAN Syria on Tuesday lambasted outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, saying that during his tenure he had hurt the world body's impartiality by taking sides in global conflicts.

State media quoted a source in Syria's foreign ministry as saying Ban had "repeatedly hurt the credibility of the United Nations and its objectivity and made himself a party to problems facing our world."

Ban, 72, of South Korea is due to step down at the end of 2016 after serving two terms.

