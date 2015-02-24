(Adds U.N. report)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS Feb 24 Syrian government troops
carried out hundreds of indiscriminate aerial attacks in the
past year, most with barrel bombs, in defiance of a United
Nations Security Council demand to stop, a U.S. rights group
said, calling for a U.N. arms embargo.
The barrel bombs, containers packed with explosives and
projectiles that are dropped from helicopters, have killed
thousands of civilians, Human Rights Watch said, adding that
Syrian forces had carried out at least 1,450 air attacks in
southwestern Daraa and northern Aleppo in the past 11 months.
"The majority appear to be barrel bomb attacks," Human
Rights Watch deputy Middle East and North Africa director Nadim
Houry told a news conference.
Human Rights Watch, Western countries and the United Nations
- including in a recent report on Syria to the Security Council
- have for months raised concerns about the use of barrel bombs.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said earlier this month
that the Syrian air force did not use the lethal devices. U.S.
and European officials have said Assad's denial was not
credible.
A spokesman for the Syrian military was not immediately
available for comment on Tuesday.
The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution
on Feb. 22, 2014 demanding that all parties stop indiscriminate
attacks in populated areas, including shelling and aerial
bombardment such as barrel bombs. It threatened "further steps"
in the case of non-compliance.
"The Security Council has done nothing to enforce its own
words," Houry said.
Human Rights Watch called for a targeted arms embargo to be
imposed on the Syrian government and other rebel groups
responsible for widespread abuses. Militant groups Islamic State
and al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, who are fighting in Syria, are
already subject to a United Nations arms embargo.
The U.N. Security Council has long been deadlocked on Syria
with Assad's ally Russia -- backed by China -- vetoing several
resolutions on the Syrian conflict, which started with a
pro-democracy movement in 2011 and grew into an armed uprising.
Human Rights Watch said it examined satellite imagery and
had identified at least 450 major damage sites in 10 towns and
villages held by rebels in the Daraa and more than 1,000 in
Aleppo between Feb. 22, 2014 and Jan 15, 2015.
Human Rights Watch cited a report by the Syrian Network for
Human Rights, which said barrel bombs had killed 6,163
civilians, including 1,892 children, since Feb. 22, 2014.
