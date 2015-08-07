UNITED NATIONS Aug 7 The U.N. Security Council on Friday unanimously asked U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon and the head of the global anti-chemical weapons watchdog to prepare a plan to set up an inquiry to identify those behind chemical weapons attacks in Syria's civil war.

Attributing responsibility for poison gas attacks in Syria could pave the way for action by the 15-member Security Council. The body has already threatened consequences for such attacks, which could include sanctions.

The resolution asks Ban, in coordination with the head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), to submit within 20 days recommendations for the establishment of an investigative body "to identify to the greatest extent feasible individuals, entities, groups, or governments" involved in any chemical attacks in Syria. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Bernadette Baum)