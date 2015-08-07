(Adds comments from Syrian and U.S. ambassadors)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Aug 7 The U.N. Security Council
unanimously passed a U.S.-drafted resolution on Friday laying
the groundwork for an inquiry that would assign blame for
chemical weapons attacks in Syria's civil war.
The resolution asks United Nations chief Ban Ki-moon and the
head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
(OPCW) to make recommendations within 20 days for the
establishment of an investigative body, "to identify to the
greatest extent feasible individuals, entities, groups, or
governments" involved in any chemical attacks in Syria.
The adoption of the resolution came after the United States
struck a deal with Russia, a strong backer of Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, on a formal request to the U.N. to assemble a
team of investigators to lay blame for toxic gas attacks in
Syria.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said it
was vital that those responsible for chemical attacks be held
accountable.
"Pointing the finger matters," Power told the council after
the vote.
Attributing responsibility for poison gas attacks in Syria's
four-year conflict could pave the way for action by the
15-member Security Council. The body has already threatened
consequences for such attacks, which could include sanctions.
Power told reporters Friday's vote was a "modest step"
toward ending the impunity Syria's war criminals have enjoyed.
But she acknowledged that accountability for crimes in Syria
appeared a long way off after Russia and China vetoed a Western
proposal last year to refer the Syrian conflict to the
International Criminal Court.
The council is expected to authorize the investigative team
for one year once it receives Ban's recommendations.
Government and opposition forces have denied using chemical
weapons. Western powers say the Syrian government has been
responsible for chemical attacks, including chlorine attacks.
The Syrian government and Russia have accused rebel forces of
using poison gas.
Syrian Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari told the council that his
country has been the victim of chemical attacks by Islamic State
militants and the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front.
Syria agreed to destroy its chemical weapons in 2013 in a
bid to avoid U.S. military strikes threatened over a sarin gas
attack that killed hundreds of civilians. The OPCW has since
found chlorine has been "systematically and repeatedly" used as
a weapon, though it is not mandated to lay blame.
A separate U.N. investigation had previously determined that
sarin gas has been used repeatedly in Syria to deadly effect,
but that inquiry was also barred from assigning blame.
Chlorine's use as a weapon is prohibited under the 1997
Chemical Weapons Convention, which Syria joined in 2013. If
inhaled, chlorine gas turns to hydrochloric acid in the lungs
and can kill by burning lungs and drowning victims in the
resulting body fluids.
