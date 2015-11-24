By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Nov 24 Turkey told the U.N.
Security Council on Tuesday it had shot down on an unidentified
plane that violated Turkish airspace and defended its right to
do so.
Russia has accused Turkey of shooting down one of its
fighter jets inside neighboring Syria.
In a letter to the 15-member council and U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Turkish U.N. Ambassador Halit
Cevik said two planes approached Turkish airspace on Tuesday
morning and were warned 10 times in five minutes to change
direction.
Cevik said both planes then flew more than a mile into
Turkey for 17 seconds. He said the nationality of the planes was
unknown.
"Following the violation, plane 1 left Turkish national
airspace. Plane 2 was fired at while in Turkish national
airspace by Turkish F-16s performing air combat patrolling in
the area," Cevik wrote in the letter, seen by Reuters.
"Plane 2 crashed onto the Syria side of the Turkish-Syrian
border," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the fighter jet had
been attacked when it was nearly a mile inside Syria and warned
of "serious consequences."
When asked if Russia would raise the issue at the Security
Council, Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said: "I don't know, maybe."
Cevik said Turkey had written to the Security Council on six
previous occasions, dating to 2012, regarding violations of
Turkey's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.
He wrote that "Turkey will not hesitate to exercise its
rights emanating from international law to protect the security
of its citizens and borders in compliance with the established
rules and regulations."
A U.S.-led coalition has been bombing Islamic State
militants in Syria and Iraq for more than a year, while Russia
began air strikes in Syria in September.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Bill Trott)