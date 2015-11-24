UNITED NATIONS Nov 24 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday expressed alarm at the downing of a
Russian plane along the Turkish-Syrian border and voiced the
hope that all countries involved in air campaigns in Syria would
take steps to avoid such incidents in the future.
"He urges all relevant parties to take urgent measures with
a view to de-escalate the tensions," U.N. spokesman Stephane
Dujarric told reporters. "He hopes that a credible and thorough
review will clarify the events and help prevent future
recurrences."
"(Ban) urges all those who are engaged in military
activities in Syria, especially air campaigns, to maximize
operational measures to avoid unintended consequences," he
added.
