(Adds Russian letter to Security Council in paragraph 10)
By Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Nov 24 Turkey told the U.N.
Security Council on Tuesday it had shot down an unidentified
plane that violated Turkish airspace and defended its right to
do so as U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon appealed to Turkey
and Russia to reduce tensions.
Russia has accused Turkey of shooting down one of its
fighter jets nearly a mile inside Syria and Russian President
Vladimir Putin warned of "serious consequences."
Ban hopes "a credible and thorough review will clarify the
events and help prevent future recurrences," U.N. spokesman
Stephane Dujarric said.
"He urges all those who are engaged in military activities
in Syria, especially air campaigns, to maximize operational
measures to avoid unintended consequences," Dujarric said.
A U.S.-led coalition has been bombing Islamic State
militants in Syria and Iraq for more than a year, while Russia
began air strikes in Syria in September.
In a letter to the 15-member council and Ban, Turkish U.N.
Ambassador Halit Cevik said two planes approached Turkish
airspace on Tuesday morning and were warned 10 times in five
minutes to change direction.
Cevik said both planes then flew more than a mile into
Turkey for 17 seconds. He said the nationality of the planes was
unknown.
"Following the violation, plane 1 left Turkish national
airspace. Plane 2 was fired at while in Turkish national
airspace by Turkish F-16s performing air combat patrolling in
the area," Cevik wrote in the letter, seen by Reuters.
"Plane 2 crashed onto the Syria side of the Turkish-Syrian
border," he said.
Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin sent the Security
Council the text of remarks Putin made in Jordan on Tuesday when
he described the incident as a stab in the back administered by
"the accomplices of terrorists".
Britain's U.N. ambassador, Matthew Rycroft, president of the
council for November, said no country had yet asked for a
meeting but that he was ready to convene one if asked.
Cevik said Turkey had written to the Security Council on six
previous occasions, dating to 2012, regarding violations of
Turkey's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.
He wrote that "Turkey will not hesitate to exercise its
rights emanating from international law to protect the security
of its citizens and borders in compliance with the established
rules and regulations."
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Bill Trott and
Andrew Hay)