GENEVA, Sept 22 U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon has appointed the heads of four working groups on Syria,
the United Nations said on Tuesday, signalling a step towards
talks where warring parties are expected to discuss how to
implement a roadmap for peace.
"It is hoped that their outcomes could eventually set the
stage for a Syrian agreement to end the conflict on the basis of
the Geneva Communique," U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said
in a statement, referring to a 2012 international agreement on
resolving the war.
The four are Jan Egeland, Nicolas Michel, Volker Perthes and
Birgitta Holst Alani, de Mistura's office said.
