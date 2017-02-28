Australian gold output slumps 8 pct in Q1 due to cyclone, rain
SYDNEY, May 28 Heavy rains and a cyclone led to an 8 percent, or six-tonne drop in Australian gold production in the first quarter, a survey released on Sunday showed.
GENEVA Feb 28 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Tuesday that a U.N. Security Council resolution put forward by Western powers to sanction Syria's government over the alleged use of chemical weapons would have a negative impact on peace talks.
"It is counter-constructive," Gatilov told reporters. "The climate will be negative, not because we will veto it, but because this resolution was put forward."
The Security Council will vote later on Tuesday on a resolution drafted by France, Britain and the United States to ban the supply of helicopters to the Syrian government and to blacklist Syrian military commanders. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Catherine Evans)
BEIJING, May 27 China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country's natural resources, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, according to state media.