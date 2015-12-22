FTSE ends at one-month high but May's energy pledge hits Centrica, SSE
* Centrica, SSE dip as investors eye Conservative campaign vow
GENEVA Dec 22 The United Nations' Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura is planning to begin Syrian peace talks in Geneva in about a month's time, the director of the U.N. office at Geneva Michael Moller told a news conference on Tuesday.
"The intention is that he starts some time towards the end of January," Moller said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Centrica, SSE dip as investors eye Conservative campaign vow
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds closing prices)