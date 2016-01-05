* Saudis cut ties with Iran after storming of embassy
* Regional rivals back opposing sides in Syria conflict
* Next round of peace talks expected this month in Geneva
(Adds Syrian opposition)
GENEVA, Jan 5 Saudi Arabia signalled on Tuesday
that the breach in its relations with Iran would not affect
talks on Syria, another round of which is scheduled in Geneva
this month.
Riyadh and Tehran, which support opposing sides in the
Syrian civil war, have attended previous talks on the conflict
but there is concern that the new rift between the arch rivals
could set back diplomatic efforts to bring peace to Syria.
Speaking after talks in Riyadh with U.N. special envoy for
Syria Staffan de Mistura, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir was
quoted as saying by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA):
"The recent tensions that impacted the region negatively
will not affect ... the operations that the United Nations
carries out alongside the international community to achieve a
political solution in Geneva soon."
Saudi Arabia and some other Sunni Arab countries have broken
all ties with Iran after protesters in Tehran stormed the Saudi
embassy in protest over Riyadh's execution of a Shi'ite Muslim
cleric.
Restating the kingdom's position on Syria, Jubeir said
Riyadh sought a solution based on the Geneva 1 communique, a
2012 document setting out guidelines for a path to peace
including a transitional governing authority, SPA said.
He reiterated that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could
have no role in the future of his country, SPA said.
Syrian opposition leaders told de Mistura that Damascus must
take confidence-building steps including a prisoner release and
a halt to attacks on civilian areas before they will go to
negotiations.
The United Nations has set a target date of Jan. 25 for the
talks. But Damascus has dismissed a new opposition body formed
to oversee negotiations, and the opposition wants to see
confidence-building steps from President Bashar al-Assad, a
demand that could complicate efforts to start talks.
KEEPING UP THE MOMENTUM
De Mistura, speaking after he met the Syrian opposition in
Riyadh, said there was a clear determination on the Saudi side
that current regional tensions would not have a negative impact
on the momentum of the talks and on the continuation of the
political process in Geneva.
De Mistura did not characterise the position of the Syrian
opposition at the meeting, but said: "We cannot afford to lose
this momentum despite what is going on in the region."
The opposition wants the government to lift blockades
imposed on rebel-held areas, to release detainees and to stop
dropping barrel bombs before they will attend the negotiations,
officials said on Tuesday.
"The opposition's position is unified," one of them told
Reuters, declining to be named because he is not an official
spokesman for the opposition body.
Britain's Special Representative for Syria on Tuesday urged
the Damascus government to lift sieges as a step towards ending
the nearly five-year-old conflict.
"Starving civilians is an inhuman tactic used by the Assad
regime and their allies," Gareth Bayley said in a statement,
referring to a months-long blockade in the town of Madaya, near
Damascus.
"Sieges must be lifted to save civilian lives and to bring
Syria closer to peace ... This human tragedy underscores the
need for an end to this conflict."
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has
said many of Madaya's 40,000 residents are starving.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; additional reporting by John
Davison and Tom Perry in Beirut, Omar Fahmy in Cairo and Hadeel
al Sayegh in Dubai; Editing by William Maclean and Gareth Jones)