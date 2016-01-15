GENEVA Jan 15 A mobile clinic and medical team
is on its way to the besieged Syrian town of Madaya, where the
local community has reported that 32 people died of starvation
in the last 30 days, U.N. agencies said on Friday.
The Syrian government has given permission for the mobile
clinic of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to enter the town and has
also agreed for vaccination to be carried out, Tarik Jasarevic
of the World Health Organization (WHO) told a news briefing.
The local community's relief committee told officials of the
United Nations' World Food Programme that 32 people had died of
hunger in the last 30 days, WFP spokeswoman Bettina Luescher
said.
The United Nations hopes to send convoys to Madaya and the
rebel-besieged towns of Foua and Kefraya in Idlib next week, but
no date has been set for Zabadani, OCHA spokesman Jens Laerke
said.
