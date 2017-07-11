FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2017 / 8:23 AM / a day ago

U.N.'s de Mistura: Syrian Kurds should take part in drafting new constitution - RIA

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference during the Intra Syria talks at the U.N. offices in Geneva, Switzerland, May 19, 2017.Pierre Albouy/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syria's Kurds should not be ignored, and their representatives must be allowed to take part in drafting the country's new constitution, U.N. envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura told RIA news agency in an interview published on Tuesday.

The United Nations has hosted two sets of technical talks on the constitution with the various Syrian opposition groups, in Lausanne, in recent weeks, Western diplomats say.

Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; additional reporting by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay in Geneva; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

