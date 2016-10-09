MOSCOW Oct 9 The Russian Foreign Ministry said
on Sunday a draft French U.N. Security Council resolution on
Syria would have helped Islamist militants in the Aleppo area by
protecting them from aerial bombing.
In a statement, the ministry also said the French text was
politicised and one-sided.
Russia on Saturday vetoed the resolution, which demanded an
end to air strikes on Aleppo and military over flights.
"An explicit attempt was made, by banning flights in the
Aleppo area, to provide cover for the terrorists of Jabhat
Al-Nusra and associated militants," the ministry said.
