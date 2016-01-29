A television crew sets up ahead of the start of Syrian talks in front of the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Television vans are pictured ahead of the start of Syrian talks in front of the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA U.N.-mediated talks to end the war in Syria will start as planned in Geneva on Friday, U.N. spokesman Ahmad Fawzi told a U.N. briefing, but there was still no information about what was expected or who would turn up.

"They will start as planned, but I don't have a time, I don't have a location and I can't tell you anything about the delegations ... later this morning we will have more news," Fawzi said. "There will be, I know, a statement made later today by the office of the special envoy."

"I can't give you a time, I can't give you a who, where, when," he said.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)