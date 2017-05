Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the audience during a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace Press Office/Handout via Reuters

ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday it would be difficult for the moderate Syrian opposition to attend peace talks in Geneva without a ceasefire to put a stop to the Russian bombing of its fighters.

"Especially the constant bombing by Russia of opposition areas creates a significant problem for the opposition," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul. "Their participation without a ceasefire in place would be a betrayal of those fighting."

