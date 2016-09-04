BEIRUT, Sept 4 A deal in Syria being discussed
by the United States and Russia, which would involve a
country-wide ceasefire and focus on delivering aid to embattled
Aleppo, could be announced soon, Washington's Syria envoy has
said.
The deal would oblige Russia to prevent Syrian government
warplanes from bombing areas held by the mainstream opposition,
and would require the withdrawal of Damascus's forces from a key
supply route north of Aleppo, according to a letter from Michael
Ratney to the armed opposition, seen by Reuters and dated Sept.
3.
In return, the United States would coordinate with Russia
against al Qaeda, the letter said, without elaborating.
(Reporting by John Davison and Tom Miles in Geneva; Editing by
Mark Potter)