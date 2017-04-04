PARIS, April 4 Suspected chemical attacks killed
at least 100 people in Syria's rebel-held northwestern province
of Idlib on Tuesday and left another 400 suffering from
respiratory problems, a Syria medical relief group said.
The death toll is likely to rise, according to the Union of
Medical Care Organizations, a coalition of international aid
agencies that funds hospitals in Syria and which is partly based
in Paris.
The group said the village of Khan Sheikhoun to the south of
Idlib had initially been hit before strikes on the White Helmets
emergency services centre in Khan Sheikhoun and the Al-Rahme
hospital.
"We have seen more than 40 strikes since 06h30," it said.
"The toll continues to increase as do the strikes in the Idlib
region as well as non-chemical attacks in Hama," the group said.
