Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Director Adam Szubin and his staff (not pictured) meet at the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

LONDON Islamic State militants have looted up to $1 billion (66.72 billion Indian rupees) from bank vaults in Syria and Iraq and has made at least another half a billion dollars from black market oil sales, senior U.S. Treasury official Adam Szubin said on Thursday.

"ISIL has made more than $500 million from black market oil sales," Szubin, acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence with the U.S. Treasury, said in remarks prepared for delivery.

"It has looted between $500 million and $1 billion from bank vaults captured in Iraq and Syria,” Szubin said. "And it has extorted many millions more from the populations under its control, often through brutal means."

Szubin spoke at Chatham House in London.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Guy Faulconbridge)