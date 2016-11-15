WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department strongly condemned Russia's resumption of air strikes in Syria on Tuesday and said it believed the targeting of hospitals and civilians in cities like Aleppo was a violation of international law.

State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said the renewed bombing coincided with multiparty talks in Geneva between the United States, Russia and other countries seeking to achieve a cease-fire in the conflict and a road map toward a political settlement.

"We strongly condemn the resumption of air strikes in Syria by the Russians as well as the Syrian regime," Trudeau told reporters at a State Department briefing. "The most recent reported attacks were on five hospitals and one mobile clinic in Syria. We believe it's a violation of international law."

Trudeau said Russia had allowed no food or other aid into east Aleppo during its suspension of bombing.

"It let eastern Aleppo residents starve while seeking praise from the international community for halting indiscriminate strikes for three weeks," she said.

"Russia had an opportunity here to facilitate aid and food and medicine to these people who are under siege. It failed to do so," Trudeau said.

