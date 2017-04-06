WASHINGTON The United States has not excluded a military response to a poison gas attack that killed scores of civilians which Washington blamed on the Syrian government, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

Asked whether the military option had been taken off the table, the official said: "No."

It is unclear how much U.S. military planning exists on striking targets associated with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government.

