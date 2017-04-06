Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
WASHINGTON The United States has not excluded a military response to a poison gas attack that killed scores of civilians which Washington blamed on the Syrian government, a senior administration official said on Thursday.
Asked whether the military option had been taken off the table, the official said: "No."
It is unclear how much U.S. military planning exists on striking targets associated with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON British Airways resumed some flights from Britain's two biggest airports on Sunday after a global computer system failure sowed chaos, grounding planes and leaving thousands of passengers queuing for hours.