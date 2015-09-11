WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Friday it would welcome a "constructive role" by Russia in the fight against Islamic State militants in Syria, but added that Moscow should not be attempting to strengthen President Bashar al-Assad.

"We would welcome a constructive role by Russia against ISIL ... but it can't be a function of continued support for Assad," said State Department spokesman John Kirby, using an acronym for the militant group.

