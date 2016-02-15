WASHINGTON The United States on Monday condemned air strikes conducted by the Syrian government and its supporters against civilian targets in northern Syria, including several hospitals.

U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said continuation of the attacks "flies in the face of the unanimous calls by the ISSG (International Syria Support Group), including in Munich, to avoid attacks on civilians, and casts doubt on Russia's willingness and/or ability to help bring to a stop the continued brutality of the Assad regime against its own people."

The State Department reiterated its call for all parties to end attacks against civilians and to allow humanitarian relief supplies to reach the people who need them.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)