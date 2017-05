A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

WASHINGTON There have not been any significant violations of the truce in Syria in the last 24 hours, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

Asked at a news briefing about a statement by Russia asserting dozens of breaches in that period, State Department spokesman John Kirby said: "We have seen claims of violations ... Over the last 24 hours, there hasn't been ... any significant new numbers of alleged violations."

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Washington Newsroom)