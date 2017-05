Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (L) listens to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a news conference at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

GENEVA Russia must use its influence on the Syrian government to stop attacks that threaten a seven-week cessation of hostilities as well as Geneva peace talks, a U.S. State Department official said on Monday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the main opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC), which announced earlier it was suspending its participation in the formal talks, was "rightly frustrated by the regime's persistent violations" of the truce and its blockage of aid deliveries.

