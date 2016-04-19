Europeans offer support, sympathy for Manchester attack
BRUSSELS The leaders of Europe sent Britain offers of support and sympathy following the suicide bombing of a pop concert in Manchester overnight that killed 22 people, including children.
WASHINGTON The United Nations has not declared a breakdown in Syrian peace talks and the United States still sees a path forward that includes a political transition in which Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would leave office, the White House said on Tuesday.
"The U.N. ... has not described the situation as breaking down. They have acknowledged the talks have been postponed, but there still is a framework in place," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.
"I believe that there are still technical discussions that are taking place in Geneva ... so there still is a path forward here," Earnest said after the main Syrian opposition bloc involved in the talks said it had postponed the dialogue, in part due to a spate of air strikes.
SAN FRANCISCO Cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was behind the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.