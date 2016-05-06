WASHINGTON With the cessation of hostilities in Aleppo, Syria, nearing the end of its 48-hour time-frame, the United States said on Friday it was committed to keeping the deal in place as long as possible and was in touch with Russia to ensure it was holding.

"The U.S. side and the Russian side are in direct communication around the clock now about the situation, particularly in Aleppo, and the purpose of that round-the-clock communication is to ... make sure that violations don't occur," State Department spokesman John Kirby told a briefing.

Kirby said the cessation of hostilities had reduced violence in Aleppo and the United States was committed to keeping it in place as long as possible, despite an initial agreement by Syria to only 48 hours.

Kirby also said the United States was still processing information about an air strike on Thursday against a camp for displaced people in Syria that killed at least 28 people. He said the United States still was not able to say who was responsible for the attack.

