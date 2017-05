WASHINGTON, March 17 The United States lost contact with an unarmed drone aircraft flying over Syria's Latakia province, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday, after Syrian state media reported that Syrian air defenses had brought down a U.S. surveillance aircraft.

A second U.S. official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was unclear whether the aircraft was shot down and said the incident was being investigated.

