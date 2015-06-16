(Adds Kerry comments, background)
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Tuesday he had discussed Syria's use of chemical
weapons with Russia and the international community's patience
with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's behavior was wearing
thin.
Speaking to reporters via video conference from Boston,
Kerry said he was confident Assad's government was responsible
for a "preponderance" of chemical attacks against his own people
and that "everyone's patience is wearing thin."
Kerry said it was one of the issues he discussed with
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by phone on Monday and
was confident Lavrov would raise it with Assad, who agreed in
2013 under a U.S.-Russia brokered deal to dismantle the
country's chemical weapons arsenal.
He said chemical weapons were dropped from aircraft and the
United States was putting together data to support its claims
that Assad's government was responsible for attacks.
The U.N. Security Council is currently debating a draft
resolution that will help determine who is responsible for using
chlorine as a chemical weapon. Russia questions whether a
resolution, being drafted by the United States, is needed.
Kerry said it was possible that Syria's opposition may also
have had access to chemical weapons "at one point in time or
another," although he emphasized that rebel forces did not have
access to aircraft or helicopters.
Human rights groups have accused the Syrian government of
launching barrel bombs from helicopters in Idlib province in the
northwest.
Although chlorine is not a prohibited substance, its use as
a chemical weapon is prohibited under a 1977 Chemical Weapons
Convention, which Syria joined in 2013.
"I'm confident that (Lavrov) will raise it with him yet
again," said Kerry, adding: "I think everybody's patience is
wearing thin with respect to the extraordinary depravity of the
weaponry and mechanisms for delivery which Assad has used
against his own people."
Kerry said the United States was "engaged in a number of
efforts right now, diplomatically and otherwise" to see whether
Syria's conflict could be resolved through diplomacy.
The United Nations says more than 200,000 people have been
killed and millions displaced in the Syrian civil war since
March 2011.
(Writing by Bill Trott and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Dan
Grebler)