By Phil Stewart and David Alexander
WASHINGTON, July 7 The United States said on
Tuesday it was falling far behind plans to build a Syrian
opposition force to battle Islamic State, disclosing that just
60 fighters were in training after U.S. vetting thinned the
number of recruits.
The U.S. military launched its program in May to train up to
5,400 fighters a year in what was seen as a test of President
Barack Obama's strategy of getting local partners to combat
extremists and keep U.S. troops off the front lines.
The training program has been challenged from the start,
with many candidates being declared ineligible and some even
dropping out. Obama's requirement that they target militants
from Islamic State has sidelined huge segments of the Syrian
opposition focused instead on battling Syrian government forces.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter revealed the low number of
Syrian trainees at a Senate hearing, acknowledging that it was
"much smaller than we hoped for at this point."
"We'll do better ... and that number, 60, which is not
impressive, will get ... larger over time," Carter told the
Senate Armed Services Committee, adding that the United States
was screening 7,000 potential recruits.
The White House acknowledged that 60 recruits was "not
enough" but said the United States was being rightly careful
about who to admit to the training, which has been carried out
at sites in Jordan and Turkey.
Obama's critics seized on the figures as evidence that his
strategy against Islamic State militants was failing in Syria
and Iraq, where the U.S. military has publicly criticized
Baghdad for not providing enough trainees.
"There is no compelling reason to believe that anything we
are currently doing will be sufficient to achieve the
president's long-stated goal of degrading or ultimately
destroying ISIL," said Senator John McCain, the chairman of the
Armed Services Committee. The group is also known as ISIL and
ISIS.
McCain accused Obama of a "disturbing degree of
self-delusion."
Some Syrian rebel leaders have said the force the United
States is training risks sowing divisions among opposition
forces and cannot succeed without directly targeting Syrian
government forces.
The top Democrat on the committee, Senator Jack Reed, said
Islamic State "remains the dominant force in western Syria."
"Absent a moderate opposition that is willing to and capable
of taking territory from ISIL and holding it, any change in the
status quo is unlikely," he said.
Obama was briefed by his senior military commanders at the
Pentagon on Monday. He later said at a news conference, "We will
do more to train and equip the moderate opposition in Syria,"
but he did not offer details.
Carter told Congress that the number of recruits would
increase as the United States learned how to streamline vetting.
"We are also refining our curriculum, expanding our outreach
to the moderate opposition, and incorporating lessons learned
from the first training class," Carter said.
Obama has yet to say whether the United States will go
beyond resupplying and financing the proxy force, and protect it
with U.S. fighter jets if it clashes with Syrian government
forces. The United States is conducting near daily air strikes
against Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq.
Carter said he believed the Syrian recruits needed some U.S.
protection but said no decisions had been made on what that
might entail.
"It's shameful - shameful to send people in and not assure
them that we will defend them against attacks by barrel bombs,"
McCain said.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart, David Alexander and Alex Wilts;
Editing by Doina Chiacu, Toni Reinhold)