WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Russia has sent two tank
landing ships and additional aircraft to Syria in the past day
or so and has deployed a small number of naval infantry forces,
U.S. officials said on Wednesday, in the latest signs of a
military buildup that has put Washington on edge.
The two U.S. officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of
anonymity, said the intent of Russia's military moves in Syria
remained unclear. One of the officials said initial indications
suggested the focus was on preparing an airfield near the port
city of Latakia, a stronghold of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad.
