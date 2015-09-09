(Adds comments, details)
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Russia has sent two tank
landing ships and additional aircraft to Syria in the past day
or so and has deployed a small number of forces there, U.S.
officials said on Wednesday, in the latest signs of a military
buildup that has put Washington on edge.
The two U.S. officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of
anonymity, said the intent of Russia's military moves in Syria
remained unclear.
U.S. officials have not ruled out the possibility that
Moscow may be laying the groundwork for an air combat role in
Syria's conflict to bolster Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Assad, a longtime Russian ally, has seen the area he
controls whittled down to a fifth or less of Syria's territory
after more than four years of grinding civil war.
An official with the Russian defense ministry declined to
comment.
A traditional arms supplier to Damascus, Moscow has
supported Assad throughout the war that has fractured Syria and
has said it strongly opposes Islamic State, a militant group
that is also the target of a U.S.-led air campaign.
One of the U.S. officials said initial indications suggested
the focus was on preparing an airfield near the port city of
Latakia, a stronghold of Assad.
The officials estimated that dozens of the naval infantry
forces had recently arrived at the airfield, possibly to help
provide security.
Reuters has previously reported on the transport of
prefabricated housing units for hundreds of people to the Syrian
airfield. The two officials said additional
Russian prefabricated housing units had arrived as well.
The Russian tank landing ships arrived in the past day or so
at the port city of Tartus, just south of Latakia, the officials
said, without providing information on the cargo. Additional
cargo aircraft had also arrived at the airfield near Latakia.
The United States and Russia have long been at loggerheads
over Syria. Russia has backed Assad, while the United States
advocates a political transition to end his rule.
On Tuesday, the Pentagon said Russian support for Assad
risked "further escalating the conflict."
"If there are further efforts to support the Assad regime
from a military standpoint on the part of the Russians, we would
again see that with concern," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook told
a news briefing.
