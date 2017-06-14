* U.S. expands deployment to second location says rebel
* U.S.-led coalition says no new base
* Border area of great strategic importance
* Both sides racing to take desert areas from Islamic State
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, June 14 U.S. troops based in Syria's
southeastern desert have expanded their footprint, rebels there
say, increasing the risk of direct ground confrontation between
the Americans and Iran-backed pro-government forces.
U.S. special forces have been based since last year at Tanf,
a strategic Syrian highway border crossing with Iraq, where the
Americans have assisted rebels trying to recapture territory
from fleeing Islamic State fighters.
The U.S.-backed Syrian rebels in the area are in competition
with pro-government forces who are also trying to recapture
territory from Islamic State.
On several occasions in recent weeks, warplanes of the
U.S.-led coalition have struck pro-government forces to prevent
them advancing, in what Washington has described as self
defence.
Abu al-Atheer, military spokesman for the U.S.-backed
Maghawir al-Thawra rebel group, told Reuters U.S. forces had
spread from their initial location at Tanf to set up a second
base at Zakf, around 60-70 km (40-50 miles) to the northeast.
Colonel Ryan Dillon, spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition
fighting against Islamic State in both Iraq and Syria, denied
troops had set up a new base. But he said sometimes coalition
forces conduct patrols and training with rebels at locations
outside Tanf that could be maintained for days or weeks.
"We have that garrison in al-Tanf that is a temporary base
and location for us to train our partner forces to fight to
defeat ISIS, but that is the only base in southern Syria or
location where we have coalition forces," Dillon said.
Abu al-Atheer said the U.S. special forces were now
patrolling distances of up to 100 km from Tanf. He said more
U.S. special forces were arriving at both the original base at
Tanf and the new base at Zakf, and more weapons had been
delivered to rebels.
"The (new) base was being studied for months but now it's an
official base. It has been built and expanded and God willing
will be in the next few days like the Tanf base," he told
Reuters.
Video clips purportedly of the Zakf site, sent to Reuters by
another rebel in the group, showed a convoy of military vehicles
travelling on a paved road lined by long walls, a communications
mast and a hut. Another showed three men in uniform next to two
small military vehicles, firing a mortar in otherwise empty
desert.
U.S.-backed rebels are fighting to oust Islamic State
fighters from their last two major bastions -- Mosul in Iraq and
the Euphrates River valley near Raqqa in Syria -- in battles
which Washington hopes could crush the group this year.
The Syrian government, backed by Russia and Iran, also wants
to reclaim the territory in Syria. Pro-government forces have
taken up positions north of Tanf, potentially cutting off the
U.S.-backed rebels from advancing.
Muzahem Saloum, a rebel official close to Maghawir
al-Thawra, said the Zakf location would back up Tanf and was
expected to be a "first line of defence" against any attack by
Iranian-backed Syrian pro-government militias.
RIVALRY
Tanf is located near a Syria-Iraq border crossing on the
main Baghdad-Damascus highway, and the U.S.-backed rebels took
it from Islamic State last year, partly to stop Iran from using
it in future to send arms to the Syrian government.
The U.S.-backed rebels also want to use it to take more
territory along the border and to push towards Deir al-Zor, a
large city on the Euphrates where the government has an enclave
surrounded by Islamic State fighters.
However, Syria's army has declared winning back control of
the desert and relieving its besieged Deir al-Zor enclave a
military priority and has advanced swiftly from Palmyra with
troops and dozens of tanks.
Aided by allied militias backed by Iran, it also hopes to
join up with Iraqi forces advancing against Islamic State across
the border to secure a land route from Damascus to Baghdad.
Iranian news sites have published pictures of Qasem
Soleimani, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite
extra-territorial arm the Qods Force, visiting militia fighters
at an undisclosed area on the border.
Recent Syrian government advances to the Iraq border
northeast of Tanf and Zakf mean the U.S.-backed rebels would
have to fight the Syrian army in order to march on Deir al-Zor.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Tuesday said air
strikes against pro-government forces near Tanf in recent weeks
had been in self defence, to prevent them from attacking its
troops at the base.
Rebel spokesman Abu al-Atheer said the goal of the
government forces was "to cut our advance towards Deir al-Zor.
But we are moving towards a plan to take us to Deir al-Zor even
if they enter," Abu al-Atheer said.
"The battle is not over and we will not allow the Iranian
Shi'ites to occupy our land. Our response to those who stand
against us will be cruel," he added.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; additional reporting by
Angus McDowall; editing by Angus McDowall and Peter Graff)