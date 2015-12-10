LONDON Dec 10 Islamic State militants have
looted up to $1 billion from bank vaults in Syria and Iraq and
has made at least another half a billion dollars from black
market oil sales, senior U.S. Treasury official Adam Szubin said
on Thursday.
"ISIL has made more than $500 million from black market oil
sales," Szubin, acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and
Financial Intelligence with the U.S. Treasury, said in remarks
prepared for delivery.
"It has looted between $500 million and $1 billion from bank
vaults captured in Iraq and Syria," Szubin said. "And it has
extorted many millions more from the populations under its
control, often through brutal means."
Szubin spoke at Chatham House in London.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Guy Faulconbridge)