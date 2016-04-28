WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that Syria's air strike on a hospital in Aleppo was "reprehensible," and it called on Russia to use its influence to pressure Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government to stop the attacks.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said Washington was still learning more about the attack on a hospital supported by the Doctors Without Borders medical charity but that there appeared to be several dozen casualties.

"Once again we call on the regime to cease these absolutely senseless attacks, which are of course violations of the cessation of hostilities," Kirby said, calling the bombing "reprehensible."

He said the attack bore the hallmarks of attacks that the Syrian government has carried out on medical facilities and first responders in the past. Kirby said the Syrian cessation of hostilities was "very much in peril" because of the ongoing violations.

