WASHINGTON, June 1 The U.S. State Department
called on Wednesday for the World Food Program to move ahead
with planning to deliver humanitarian aid to besieged Syrian
communities by air, saying ground delivery of aid has been
insufficient to help those caught in the civil war.
State Department spokesman John Kirby said some aid had been
delivered by ground to two Syrian communities on Wednesday, but
the frequency "is far from sufficient" to provide the kind of
relief needed by hundreds of thousands of Syrian people.
"The United States supports the World Food Program moving
forward on their planning to carry out air operations to provide
additional aid," Kirby said.
