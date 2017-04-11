MOSCOW, April 11 President Vladimir Putin said
on Tuesday that Russia had information that the United States
was planning to launch new missile strikes on Syria, and that
there were plans to fake chemicals weapons attacks there.
Putin, standing alongside Italian President Sergio
Mattarella who was in Moscow for talks, said Russia would
tolerate Western criticism of its role in Syria but hoped that
attitudes would eventually soften.
When asked whether he expected more U.S. missile strikes on
Syria, he said:
"We have information that a similar provocation is being
prepared ... in other parts of Syria including in the southern
Damascus suburbs where they are planning to again plant some
substance and accuse the Syrian authorities of using (chemical
weapons)."
He did not offer any proof for that assertion.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing
by Christian Lowe)