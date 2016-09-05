U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend a news conference after a meeting on Syria in Geneva, Switzerland, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/Files

MOSCOW There is no basis for dramatic statements after Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry failed to strike a deal on Syria, Interfax news agency quoted a source at the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Monday.

"The process will continue," Interfax cited the source as saying. "There are no reasons for such dramatic statements as those being made by some (U.S.) State Department sources, that nothing has been achieved."

The two met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou. The meeting ended without a deal on Syria and differences remain, a senior State Department Official said earlier.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Lidia Kelly and Andrew Osborn)