PARIS Dec 11 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Dec. 15 to discuss the situation in Syria and Ukraine, the U.S. state department said on Friday.

Kerry will also attend talks on the Syria crisis in Paris on Dec. 14, the state department said in a statement. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by Maria Kiselyova)