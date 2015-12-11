UPDATE 1-British accounting watchdog investigates KPMG over Rolls-Royce audits
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
PARIS Dec 11 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Dec. 15 to discuss the situation in Syria and Ukraine, the U.S. state department said on Friday.
Kerry will also attend talks on the Syria crisis in Paris on Dec. 14, the state department said in a statement. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
WASHINGTON, May 4 Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans apologized on Thursday for the city employees who forcibly removed a United Airlines passenger, an incident that prompted international condemnation and led the airline to revise its policies.