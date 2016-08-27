ANKARA Aug 27 Turkish warplanes destroyed an
ammunition store south of the Syrian frontier town of Jarablus
on Saturday, military sources told Reuters after a group in the
region allied to a Kurdish-backed force said its positions had
been targeted.
The sources did not give further details about the target.
Turkey-based television channels carried the same report.
Earlier on Saturday, a Reuters witness on the Turkish side
of the border had seen warplanes cross from Turkey into Syrian
airspace and heard several explosions near Jarablus shortly
afterwards. The identity of the planes was not clear.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Edmund
Blair; Editing by Dale Hudson)