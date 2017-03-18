BEIRUT, March 18 Rebel fighters and their
families began leaving their last bastion in the Syrian city of
Homs on Saturday, state media and a Reuters witness said, under
an evacuation deal with the government that is expected to be
the largest of its kind.
The first two buses carrying rebels and their families left
al-Waer district in the morning, heading for other rebel-held
areas in northern Syria. Homs governor Talal Barazi told Reuters
400 to 500 fighters would evacuate on Saturday, along with their
family members.
Under the agreement, more than 12,000 people would leave in
batches over the coming weeks, according to the Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights war monitoring group.
(Reporting by Ellen Francis)