AMMAN Oct 3 A suicide bomber killed at least 13
people when an explosive device was detonated inside a Kurdish
wedding hall in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasaka, state
media and a monitor said on Monday.
State television, quoting a police source in the city, said
the initial toll also included 55 injured. The Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights said at least 14 were killed in the
blast, adding the number was expected to rise with many of the
wounded in critical condition.
The city is mainly in the hands of the Kurdish YPG militia
after it evicted the Syrian army last August and leaving them
with a symbolic foothold in a security zone in the centre of the
city.
