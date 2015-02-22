* Iranian support constant despite oil price plunge-minister
* State raised prices of diesel and bread in January
* Oilfields gone, but Syria still pumping more gas than it
needs
By Laila Bassam and Tom Perry
DAMASCUS, Feb 22 The Syrian government does not
expect to import wheat this year because domestic grain supplies
will be boosted by heavy rainfall and wider control over
farmland, a minister said.
Hassan Safiyeh, the minister of internal trade and consumer
protection, also told Reuters that a credit line extended by
Iran to its Syrian ally had been unaffected by the collapse in
world oil prices and fuel imports continued.
Safiyeh's ministry oversees the provision of heavily
subsidised foodstuffs and fuel to Syrians in areas of government
control, making it a vital arm of the state in a country about
to enter its fifth year of conflict.
The state has lost control of oilfields and wide areas of
agricultural land seized by insurgents during the conflict that
has devastated the economy.
Sanctioned by the United States and some European
governments that say President Bashar al-Assad should leave
power, Damascus has received crucial backing from Iran and
Russia.
Wide areas of the north and east - where much of Syria's
grain is grown and its oil is extracted - have been seized by
the hardline Islamic State group.
Safiyeh said the state had won back farmland, and he
expected a strong wheat harvest.
"We had acceptable output (last year), but this year output
will be abundant, because this year the rains have been
excellent, and the farmed lands are much wider. This year, there
is no fear for wheat," Safiyeh said.
Last year, the government year imported wheat from "friendly
states", he said. "I expect that if the season is this good and
this strong, God willing, in 2015 we will not need to import."
He declined to give any figures for Syria's wheat production
or imports, saying these were strategically sensitive.
In the 2010/11 season - around the time the crisis began -
Syria's wheat production was estimated at 3.3 - 3.6 million
tonnes, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report.
The government, operating according to a socialist-inspired
economic system, provides staples including sugar, rice, bread
and cooking oil at subsidised prices, in additional to fuel.
Bread is sold at about a quarter of what its real cost.
The state in January increased the price of a standard
bundle of bread by 40 percent to 35 lira (15 U.S. cents).
Safiyeh said consumers had been protected from that increase by
a 4,000 lira monthly allowance which Assad had ordered paid to
state employees and retirees.
"Subsidising bread is a red line for the government," said
Safiyeh, a lawyer from the coastal city of Latakia who assumed
his post last August. When he was sworn in, Assad had told the
government to secure the needs of the population "regardless of
the circumstances", Safiyeh said.
IRANIAN CREDIT CONTINUES
While the state has lost control large areas of Syria during
the conflict estimated to have killed 200,000 people, the bulk
of Syrians still live in areas under its control.
The conflict has created more than 3 million refugees and
displaced more than 6.5 million within Syria, according to the
U.N. refugee agency. The World Food Programme says it provided
food to 3.8 million people in hard-to-reach areas of Syria in
2014.
Having lost control of its oil wells, Syria has been forced
to import crude. Iranian support has remained solid, despite the
decline in world oil prices which are around half the level they
were at last June, said Safiyeh.
"The import of petroleum products did not stop because of
the fall in the oil price. It continued, with the Iranian credit
line, and continues until now," Safieh. He did not give numbers.
"There is an Iranian credit line. The truth is there are
excellent (credit) facilities, and also Russia stands with us
and the BRICs are standing with us in any matters requiring the
provision of necessary supplies," he said.
The BRICs nations are Brazil, Russia, India and China.
While the state has lost control of its oil fields, it is
producing more than enough gas from fields, said Safiyeh. Syrian
gas fields were currently producing the equivalent of 140,000
gas bottles a day, more than consumption of 120,000.
The state in January raised the price of subsidised diesel
fuel in what Safiyeh said was an effort to stamp out a black
market where it is sold for double or even more.
Explaining shortages, Safiyeh said cold weather and use of
power generators had led to a surge in demand. The black market
had not entirely been stamped out, he added.
He added that "despite four years of global war (against
Syria) ... the government was still "ensuring food security".
(Writing by Tom Perry, editing by William Hardy)