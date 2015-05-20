* Wheat production boosted by best rainfall in decade
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, May 20 Syria's hopes of cutting its
import bill thanks to an expected healthy harvest may be
thwarted by the problems of getting hold of the wheat while the
war rages.
The government is keen to purchase grain from farmers in
rebel-held areas to prove its control and ensure ample supply of
bread for citizens under its rule, although many, fearful of
getting payment from the state, have turned to crops like
lentils.
Officials and experts say the main challenge, as the harvest
begins in earnest in the next two weeks, is how much it can
entice farmers to sell to the state, combined with the ability
to safely move the crop to collection centres in government held
areas. More than half of Syria's wheat production areas in both
the north and south have fallen under rebel control.
"We want to buy the whole production of this season," said
Musa Nawaf al Ali, the head of the state grains marketing
organization that buys the crop from farmers, adding the
authorities had opened new collection centres and offered more
incentives.
The lure of a once lavish subsidy system has been hurt as
the war forces some farmers to sell their crop cheaply to
middlemen and merchants who smuggle it to neighbouring Iraq and
Turkey.
In the rich arable northeastern Hasaka province, where at
least 40 percent of Syria's pre-war wheat production of around 4
million tonnes was grown, there has already been a shift away
from wheat and cereals.
"The farmer who was more and more afraid the state may
collapse, after year after year of conflict, planted more
lentils, cumin, coriander and fenugreek," said Kurdish farmer
Rudi Sheiko from Qamishli. Large fields that once were sown with
wheat are now planted by these cheaper crops that have a shorter
harvesting span and bring better profits.
FOOD HANDOUTS
The government's drive to reduce expensive food imports
comes after the collapse of its ability to feed its people.
"Now 50 percent of people inside Syria are food insecure,
meaning they need food assistance for their daily needs," said
Abdessalam Ould Ahmed, of the United Nations food agency the
FAO, who is responsible for the region. "Before the crisis it
was less than five percent."
"Imports will increase simply because the needs are
increasing and production has collapsed and its is now only 25
or 30 percent of what it used to be 25 years ago so therefore
there is a need for imports," Ould Ahmed said.
The state announced earlier this month a rise in the price of
a kilo of wheat it bought from farmers to 61 Syrian pounds (25
cents) compared to 45 pounds per kilo last year, to flush out
more wheat from its own and rebel-held areas.
"As for the amount that farmers will deliver to the state, of
course the driving factor is the prices," Abdul Maen Qadmani,
head of cereals production in the agriculture ministry, said.
Early rainfalls this winter had encouraged farmers to start
planting wheat since mid-November even in areas where fighting
raged close by and despite shortages of seeds and fertilisers
and enough fuel to plough arable land, agricultural experts say.
Syria's wheat production is estimated to be at least three
million tonnes this year with the best rainfall season in a
decade.
Last year wheat production stood at 1.865 million tonnes,
according to the government. That figure was disputed by the
U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), which said wheat
output was the lowest for 25 years.
Syria's barley crop is expected to hit around 1.2 million
tonnes, from less than 800,000 tonnes production last year, with
harvesting underway.
