(Adds details, quotes)
ABU DHABI/HAMBURG Nov 3 Russia has provided
Syria with around 100,000 tonnes of wheat as aid, sources
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
With the country's civil war in its fifth year, Syrian
farmers, despite a better crop and higher offer price than last
year, have sold less wheat to the state. That is boosting the
need for imported supplies which are complicated by Western
sanctions.
"The wheat was given within the framework of humanitarian
assistance to the Syrian people," one government source said.
Another source close to the deal said the wheat had already
arrived in Syria.
"The Syrian government has received it," he said.
One European trader said the deal was finalised in August
and put the figure higher, at 120,000 tonnes.
"If this is correct it would be a reason why Syria's wheat
purchasing has been so restrained in recent months despite the
apparent need for imports," he said.
Wheat and other foods are excluded from Western trade
sanctions which were imposed on Syria because of the
government's efforts to suppress a longstanding uprising.
However, traders say financing grain sales is difficult
because of banking sanctions.
Syria's General Establishment for Cereal Processing and
Trade bought 200,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender on Oct. 27 from
a Syrian company. It had cancelled a tender earlier in the year
for 150,000 tonnes.
In July, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)
estimated the government would try to buy 600,000 tonnes of
wheat internationally this year while private importers would
import 200,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Michael Hogan; editing by Jason
Neely)